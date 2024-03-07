NewsVideos
Missile attack on a ship by Houthi terrorists in the Gulf of Aden

Mar 07, 2024
America on Houthi Attack: Houthi rebels continue to attack in the Red Sea. In this episode, a missile attack has been made on a ship in the Gulf of Aden. This attack has been carried out on an American cargo ship. There has been a strong reaction from the US Army regarding this attack.

