Mission Telangana: 18 yrs on, BJP conclave is back in Hyderabad

BJP's national executive meeting has started in Hyderabad. Many big leaders will attend this meeting. Here PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and National President JP Nadda will also gather for two days and discuss the upcoming strategies of the party.

|Updated: Jul 02, 2022, 03:56 PM IST
