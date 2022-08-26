NewsVideos

Missionaries of Charity commemorates 112th birth anniversary of Mother Teresa in West Bengal

Missionaries of Charity, a congregation in Kolkata, commemorated the 112th birth anniversary of its founder Mother Teresa on August 26. The programme at the Mother’s tomb was attended by priests and nuns. They also sang Hymns to celebrate the birthday of the charity’s founder.

|Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 09:30 PM IST
