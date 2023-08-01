trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643371
MLA Aftab Ahmed's reaction on the violence in Mewat-Nuh

Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 07:50 PM IST
Nuh- Mewat Violence: Last day there was tremendous violence in Haryana's Nuh when a procession was taken out. A meeting of the Peace Committee has been held on this issue, the MLA of Nuh has also participated in this meeting. See in the video, what did Nuh MLA Aftab Ahmed say?

