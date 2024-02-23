trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724016
NewsVideos
videoDetails

MLA Lasya Nandita Passes Away in A Devastating Road Accident

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Follow Us
In a devastating incident today, Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLA Lasya Nandita lost her life in a tragic road accident in Hyderabad. The 37-year-old, serving as a first-time MLA, sustained severe injuries when her vehicle lost control and collided with the road divider. Despite being promptly rushed to the hospital, Lasya Nandita succumbed to her injuries. The driver involved in the crash is reported to be critically injured and is currently undergoing medical treatment.

All Videos

Farmers Protest Update: Farmers made 3 big announcements as the 11th day started
Play Icon06:16
Farmers Protest Update: Farmers made 3 big announcements as the 11th day started
HALAL Certificate Breaking: Investigation intensified in Halal certificate case
Play Icon00:50
HALAL Certificate Breaking: Investigation intensified in Halal certificate case
News 50: Sharad Pawar gets new election symbol
Play Icon05:03
News 50: Sharad Pawar gets new election symbol
5 Minute 25 Khabar: Prime Minister Modi arrived on a two-day visit to Varanasi
Play Icon02:35
5 Minute 25 Khabar: Prime Minister Modi arrived on a two-day visit to Varanasi
Lord Murugan Darshan: Thousands oO Devotees Spend Night On Tiruchendur Beach for Magha Nakshatra
Play Icon00:53
Lord Murugan Darshan: Thousands oO Devotees Spend Night On Tiruchendur Beach for Magha Nakshatra

Trending Videos

Farmers Protest Update: Farmers made 3 big announcements as the 11th day started
play icon6:16
Farmers Protest Update: Farmers made 3 big announcements as the 11th day started
HALAL Certificate Breaking: Investigation intensified in Halal certificate case
play icon0:50
HALAL Certificate Breaking: Investigation intensified in Halal certificate case
News 50: Sharad Pawar gets new election symbol
play icon5:3
News 50: Sharad Pawar gets new election symbol
5 Minute 25 Khabar: Prime Minister Modi arrived on a two-day visit to Varanasi
play icon2:35
5 Minute 25 Khabar: Prime Minister Modi arrived on a two-day visit to Varanasi
Lord Murugan Darshan: Thousands oO Devotees Spend Night On Tiruchendur Beach for Magha Nakshatra
play icon0:53
Lord Murugan Darshan: Thousands oO Devotees Spend Night On Tiruchendur Beach for Magha Nakshatra