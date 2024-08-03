videoDetails

Mob in britain attacks mosque, clashes with police over stabbing of 3 kids

| Updated: Aug 03, 2024, 03:06 PM IST

Britain Stabbing Update: Violence is raging in every city of Britain these days. After Southport, the anger of the crowd was seen in Sunderland. People took to the streets and demonstrated violently. Look at these 3 pictures of violence in Sunderland. The crowd protesting outside the mosque pelted stones on the security forces and also attacked the police station. When the police tried to stop them, they were also pelted with stones. This anger was regarding the incident that took place in Southport. Where three children were murdered. Why are the peaceful cities of Britain burning? Who are those people who are burning Britain?