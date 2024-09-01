Advertisement
Mob Lynching Case: Why 'lynching' in name of Gau Mata?

Updated: Sep 01, 2024, 03:52 PM IST
Mob Lynching Case: What right does a mob have to pronounce punishment in a democracy? This question is because in Charkhi Dadri, Haryana, a mob publicly sentenced a young man to death because he was suspected of eating beef. This question is because in Nasik, Maharashtra, an old man was found in a train with a motorcycle because he was suspected of carrying beef. What does such an incident indicate just before the elections in Haryana? In such a situation, today's debate is why 'mobocracy' in democracy?

