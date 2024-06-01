videoDetails

Mob throws EVM machine into pond in West Bengal's Kultuli

| Updated: Jun 01, 2024, 10:44 AM IST

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 7 Voting: A shocking picture has come from West Bengal. EVM was found lying in a pond in Kultuli. Angry people threw the EVM in the pond. Voting is going on for 57 seats in eight states for the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024. In the seventh phase, voting is also being held on all 13 seats of Punjab, 4 of Himachal Pradesh, 9 of West Bengal, 8 of Bihar, 6 of Odisha, 3 of Jharkhand and one seat of Chandigarh.