Mobile phone of Atiq Ahmed's son Asad recovered in Umesh Pal murder case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 11:20 AM IST

In the Umesh Pal murder case, the police have recovered the mobile phone of Atiq Ahmed's son Asad. This phone has been recovered at the instance of Atin Zafar, a close aide of Atiq.