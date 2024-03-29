Advertisement
Modi Bill Gates Interview: 'When a child is born, he also calls the mother 'Aai',says PM Modi

|Updated: Mar 29, 2024, 12:00 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi Bill Gates Interview: PM Modi met Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. During this, Bill Gates interviewed Modi. He also asked questions on AI. Responding to which PM Modi said, when a child is born in our country, he calls the mother 'I' and AI (Artificial Intelligence) also calls him.

