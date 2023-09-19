trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2664216
Modi cabinet gives green signal to women reservation bill, race for credit begins

Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 07:16 AM IST
Women Reservation Bill Passed: Modi Cabinet has approved the Women Reservation Bill in the special session of Parliament. After which there is a competition among political parties to take credit for this.
