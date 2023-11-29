trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693531
'Modi didn't go that's why workers were saved'says RJD leader

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 08:32 PM IST
The Prime Minister gave credit to every member of the rescue team. The role of all the agencies involved in the rescue was explained. Now this is the feeling of his ministers that they are giving credit to Modi himself for this.
