'Modi government's attempt to divert attention from issues'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 03:14 PM IST
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, while giving his opinion on PM Modi's One Nation One Election, said that this is just an attempt to divert people's attention. We want that there is a need for more fair elections than One Nation One Election.
Split in the opposition alliance! I.N.D.I.A trapped in Modi's plan!
Split in the opposition alliance! I.N.D.I.A trapped in Modi's plan!
On the second day also the matter on the logo of the I.N.D.I.A alliance was not made!
On the second day also the matter on the logo of the I.N.D.I.A alliance was not made!
PM Modi's new game to break the opposition alliance - Priyanka Chaturvedi
PM Modi's new game to break the opposition alliance - Priyanka Chaturvedi
India will win the sun with this 'formula' of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO ready for Aditya L1 Mission!
India will win the sun with this 'formula' of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO ready for Aditya L1 Mission!
Opposition said 'one country one election rumour..' Shivam Tyagi washed in the middle of the debate!
Opposition said 'one country one election rumour..' Shivam Tyagi washed in the middle of the debate!

