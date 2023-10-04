trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670852
Modi government's big decision on gas cylinder

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 04:36 PM IST
Modi government has taken a big decision on gas cylinders. While making the announcement, Union Minister Anurag Thakur gave this good news to the Ujjwala beneficiaries. Subsidy on gas cylinders has been increased for Ujjwala beneficiaries. Now this discount has been increased from Rs 200 to Rs 300. This cylinder will now be available for Rs 600.
