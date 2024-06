videoDetails

Modi held discussions with all potential ministers

Sonam | Updated: Jun 09, 2024, 05:18 PM IST

PM Modi Oath Ceremony Update: A few hours from now, PM Modi will take oath as Prime Minister for the third time. Meanwhile, PM Modi has asked all his potential ministers and leaders to prepare a plan for the next 100 days and work fast. There are reports that Ajay Tamta will also become a minister?