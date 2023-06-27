NewsVideos
Modi made a big announcement on UCC before 2024?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 02:50 PM IST
PM Modi on UCC: PM Modi's big statement on UCC in Bhopal. PM Modi said that UCC is being used for political gains, two laws cannot run in one house.

