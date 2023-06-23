NewsVideos
Modi 'magic' in US Congress too

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 09:32 PM IST
PM Modi US Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the US Congress for the second time. His speech was about an hour long, and was attended by several lawmakers and the Indian-American community. US lawmakers were seen rushing to interact with him, get his autograph and click selfies.

Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi in Washington.. 'Opponents' gathered in Patna
play icon39:0
Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi in Washington.. 'Opponents' gathered in Patna
TMC would not have thought..Left leaders had pulled Mamta's hair on the road
play icon7:4
TMC would not have thought..Left leaders had pulled Mamta's hair on the road
Ram Charan, Upasana make their first public appearance after becoming parents
play icon1:3
Ram Charan, Upasana make their first public appearance after becoming parents
Govt to create ecosystem for boosting India’s semiconductor manufacturing capability: Ashwini Vaishnaw
play icon3:40
Govt to create ecosystem for boosting India’s semiconductor manufacturing capability: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Congress spokesperson said – AAP party is the traitor of the farmers
play icon7:42
Congress spokesperson said – AAP party is the traitor of the farmers

