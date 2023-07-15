trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635943
Modi Photo on Burj Khalifa

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 05:08 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached UAE after finishing his visit to France. PM landed at Abu Dhabi airport. He was received at Abu Dhabi airport by Crown Prince HH Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. At the same time, Modi's picture was shown with the Indian tricolor on the Burj Khalifa, the world's largest building built in Dubai, to welcome Modi. It was written in light to welcome him – Welcome Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
