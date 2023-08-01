trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643339
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Modi Pune Visit Speech: PM Modi's attack on opposition's rewari culture

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 06:56 PM IST
Modi Pune Visit Speech: PM Modi is on a visit to Pune. From where Modi attacked the opposition one after the other. Referring to Karnataka, Modi said that the people of the state are being harmed by the rewari culture of the opposition.

All Videos

Delhi Services Bill: Arvind Kejriwal will be stripped of all power if the Delhi Services Bill is introduced in the Lok Sabha?
play icon6:1
Delhi Services Bill: Arvind Kejriwal will be stripped of all power if the Delhi Services Bill is introduced in the Lok Sabha?
Breaking News: 'No time to talk about the issue, PM Modi busy in election campaign' Kharge's statement
play icon1:22
Breaking News: 'No time to talk about the issue, PM Modi busy in election campaign' Kharge's statement
Badhir News: Relief to Nitish Kumar from Patna High Court on caste census
play icon6:54
Badhir News: Relief to Nitish Kumar from Patna High Court on caste census
Nuh Latest Update: 21 FIRs so far in Nuh riots, 5 killed, 20 paramilitary companies deployed
play icon2:30
Nuh Latest Update: 21 FIRs so far in Nuh riots, 5 killed, 20 paramilitary companies deployed
Great news from space! On August 5, the world will say Jai Hindustan
play icon4:46
Great news from space! On August 5, the world will say Jai Hindustan

Trending Videos

Delhi Services Bill: Arvind Kejriwal will be stripped of all power if the Delhi Services Bill is introduced in the Lok Sabha?
play icon6:1
Delhi Services Bill: Arvind Kejriwal will be stripped of all power if the Delhi Services Bill is introduced in the Lok Sabha?
Breaking News: 'No time to talk about the issue, PM Modi busy in election campaign' Kharge's statement
play icon1:22
Breaking News: 'No time to talk about the issue, PM Modi busy in election campaign' Kharge's statement
Badhir News: Relief to Nitish Kumar from Patna High Court on caste census
play icon6:54
Badhir News: Relief to Nitish Kumar from Patna High Court on caste census
Nuh Latest Update: 21 FIRs so far in Nuh riots, 5 killed, 20 paramilitary companies deployed
play icon2:30
Nuh Latest Update: 21 FIRs so far in Nuh riots, 5 killed, 20 paramilitary companies deployed
Great news from space! On August 5, the world will say Jai Hindustan
play icon4:46
Great news from space! On August 5, the world will say Jai Hindustan
pm modi in pune today,pm modi visit pune,Pune Metro,pune metro inauguration,pune metro inauguration live today,pune metro news,pune metro inauguration live,Pune,pm modi in pune,pune metro rail inauguration,pune metro update,pune metro status,inauguration of pune metro rail project,narendra modi pune visit,PM Modi Pune Visit,metro inauguration,metro new route inauguration,narendra modi pune visit today,Pune News,pune metro train,Zee News,Breaking News,