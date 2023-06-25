NewsVideos
Modi suddenly held the hand of a Muslim child in Egypt

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 09:20 AM IST
After America, PM Modi reached Egypt on a two-day state visit on Saturday. Here Bohra Muslims warmly welcomed him and Muslim children welcomed Modi by holding the tricolor in their hands.

