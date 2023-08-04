trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644629
"Modi Surname Case Is To Shut Rahul Gandhi’s Voice" Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 04:05 PM IST
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury commented on the ‘Modi surname’ case against party leader Rahul Gandhi and said that the whole world is aware of the fact that this case had been lodged to shut Rahul Gandhi in the parliament on the orders of the ruling party.

