Modi Surname Case: Rahul Gandhi refuses to apologize in the Modi surname case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 07:40 PM IST
Modi Surname Case: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has moved the Supreme Court for not getting relief from the High Court in the Modi surname case. Rahul Gandhi wants a stay on the two-year sentence given by Surat's CJM court in this case, and has also refused to apologize in this case.

