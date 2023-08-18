trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650385
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Modi's address to the Panchayati Raj Council, 'everyone has to join hands in the development of the country'

|Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 12:52 PM IST
PM Modi LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed BJP workers through video conference. In which he said that 'everyone has to join hands in the development of the country',

All Videos

Urfi Javed Turns Heads With Her Bizarre Outfit In Mumbai
play icon0:48
Urfi Javed Turns Heads With Her Bizarre Outfit In Mumbai
Murder of journalist in good governance secret, deceased Vimal was witness to brother's death
play icon5:16
Murder of journalist in good governance secret, deceased Vimal was witness to brother's death
Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu Raises Casual Fashion Bar In Mumbai
play icon0:33
Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu Raises Casual Fashion Bar In Mumbai
Sunny Leone Goes Red Hot For Her Airport Look
play icon0:56
Sunny Leone Goes Red Hot For Her Airport Look
Big update on Chandrayaan-3!
play icon5:14
Big update on Chandrayaan-3!

Trending Videos

Urfi Javed Turns Heads With Her Bizarre Outfit In Mumbai
play icon0:48
Urfi Javed Turns Heads With Her Bizarre Outfit In Mumbai
Murder of journalist in good governance secret, deceased Vimal was witness to brother's death
play icon5:16
Murder of journalist in good governance secret, deceased Vimal was witness to brother's death
Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu Raises Casual Fashion Bar In Mumbai
play icon0:33
Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu Raises Casual Fashion Bar In Mumbai
Sunny Leone Goes Red Hot For Her Airport Look
play icon0:56
Sunny Leone Goes Red Hot For Her Airport Look
Big update on Chandrayaan-3!
play icon5:14
Big update on Chandrayaan-3!
PM Modi,Modi live,pm modi speech today,PM Narendra Modi,pm narendra modi speech,PM Modi Live,PM Modi speech,modi live news,pm modi latest speech,pm modi speech latest,Narendra Modi,pm modi speech live,PM Modi Independence Day speech,Prime Minister Narendra Modi,narendra modi youtube,pm narendra modi speech latest,Modi speech,Modi,PM of India,modi speech today,pm modi independence day speech 2023,PM Modi Live speech,