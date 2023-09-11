trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2660663
Modi's announcement! 'G-20 conference will be held again in November'

|Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 07:02 AM IST
PM Modi at Bharat Mandapam: The successful organization of the G20 summit in the national capital under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has concluded. But during this time in the G-20 meeting, the PM said, 'G-20 conference will be held again in November'
