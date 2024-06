videoDetails

VK Pandian retires from active politics

Sonam | Updated: Jun 09, 2024, 05:36 PM IST

PM Modi Oath Ceremony Update: After the defeat of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha, VK Pandian, an associate of former Odisha Chief Minister BJD Chief Naveen Patnaik, has left politics.