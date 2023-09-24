trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2666359
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Modi's convoy was leaving at the speed of a bullet... suddenly the young man jumped

|Updated: Sep 24, 2023, 10:38 AM IST
PM Modi Varanasi Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Saturday. PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the international cricket stadium in Varanasi. During this time, when PM Modi's convoy was passing through the streets of Varanasi, a person jumped in front of his convoy.
Follow Us

All Videos

TOP 9 NEWS: India won 2 silver medals in Asian Games, Arun-Arvind pair did wonders in rowing.
play icon5:51
TOP 9 NEWS: India won 2 silver medals in Asian Games, Arun-Arvind pair did wonders in rowing.
Asian Games 2023: India gets one more medal in Asian Games, bronze medal in men's pair in sailing
play icon3:45
Asian Games 2023: India gets one more medal in Asian Games, bronze medal in men's pair in sailing
SUPER 80: Silver medal for women's team in air rifle, silver for men in rowing in Asian Games 2023
play icon8:6
SUPER 80: Silver medal for women's team in air rifle, silver for men in rowing in Asian Games 2023
'Jaishankar' said to America...we brought everyone together
play icon1:52
'Jaishankar' said to America...we brought everyone together
Shooter Ashi Chouksey, who brought silver to India's bag on Zee News
play icon2:43
Shooter Ashi Chouksey, who brought silver to India's bag on Zee News

Trending Videos

TOP 9 NEWS: India won 2 silver medals in Asian Games, Arun-Arvind pair did wonders in rowing.
play icon5:51
TOP 9 NEWS: India won 2 silver medals in Asian Games, Arun-Arvind pair did wonders in rowing.
Asian Games 2023: India gets one more medal in Asian Games, bronze medal in men's pair in sailing
play icon3:45
Asian Games 2023: India gets one more medal in Asian Games, bronze medal in men's pair in sailing
SUPER 80: Silver medal for women's team in air rifle, silver for men in rowing in Asian Games 2023
play icon8:6
SUPER 80: Silver medal for women's team in air rifle, silver for men in rowing in Asian Games 2023
'Jaishankar' said to America...we brought everyone together
play icon1:52
'Jaishankar' said to America...we brought everyone together
Shooter Ashi Chouksey, who brought silver to India's bag on Zee News
play icon2:43
Shooter Ashi Chouksey, who brought silver to India's bag on Zee News
varanasi international cricket stadium,international cricket stadium in varanasi,Varanasi Cricket Stadium,PM Modi,International cricket stadium,Justin Trudeau,India-Canada Standoff,India-Canada Row,canada visa ban in india,justin trudeau india news,canada india relations update,canada india tensions,canada news update,canada news today,live news,trending news,India Canada,Nijjar Killing,Modi,big news,