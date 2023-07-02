trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629704
Modi's guarantee of free treatment up to 5 lakhs

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 01:44 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the National Mission to Eradicate Sickle Cell Anemia Portal in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh. PM Modi taunted and said that the guarantee of parties like Congress means flaw in intention and injury to the poor.
Mazaar, Temple Demolished In Delhi
play icon10:11
Mazaar, Temple Demolished In Delhi
Mayawati came out in support of Uniform Civil Code
play icon1:35
Mayawati came out in support of Uniform Civil Code
BJP's plan ready on 'Mission 2024'
play icon4:27
BJP's plan ready on 'Mission 2024'
BREAKING: Encounter between miscreant and UP in Mainpuri, miscreant injured by bullet from police
play icon1:26
BREAKING: Encounter between miscreant and UP in Mainpuri, miscreant injured by bullet from police
Delhi Police Offer Prayer At Hanuman Temple Before Removing It For Road Expansion
play icon1:31
Delhi Police Offer Prayer At Hanuman Temple Before Removing It For Road Expansion
