'Modi's rule means Sanatan's rule in 2024..'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 08:18 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke LIVE: Udhayanidhi Stalin, A. From Raja, Ponmudi to Swami Prasad Maurya, Jagdanand Singh, Chandrashekhar Yadav, there is a race to see who abuses Sanatan the most. Is this not hate speech? The matter has even reached the Supreme Court regarding this. Three FIRs each have been filed against Stalin and Raja. But it is not clear whether this thinking about Sanatan is of only these leaders or of the entire INDIA Alliance?... Because everyone is sitting silent. Prime Minister Modi had once said that the more abuses he would have received, the Yes, let's make it our tonic.
