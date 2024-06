videoDetails

Modi's yoga practice in Kashmir, watch video

| Updated: Jun 21, 2024, 11:12 AM IST

PM Modi practiced yoga on Yoga Day this year too. Pictures of PM doing different asanas came out. Modi said in Kashmir that we get strength from yoga and we feel it. Greetings of Yoga Day from the land of Kashmir to the people doing yoga in every corner of the world. In 2014, Yoga Day was proposed in the UN and 177 countries supported it.