Mohammed Bin Salman gave a big statement after meeting with PM Modi

|Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 07:24 AM IST
Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman of Saudi Arabia is on a state visit to India. Today (Monday) Saudi Crown Prince held bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There was extensive discussion on many issues in this meeting. In this the focus was on further strengthening bilateral trade and defense relations. During bilateral talks, PM Modi said that a historic beginning has been made for the economic corridor between India, the Middle East and Europe.
