Mohammed Bin Salman on state visit, grand welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 12:58 PM IST
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been welcomed at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Crown Prince has been given a guard of honor at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. Will hold bilateral talks with PM Modi shortly from now.
