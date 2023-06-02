NewsVideos
Mohan Bhagwat attacks Rahul Gandhi indirectly over his controversial remarks in America

|Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 09:31 AM IST
Mohan Bhagwat on Rahul Gandhi: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat hit out at Rahul Gandhi's speech at the Press Club of Washington DC and said, 'Those who bring India down are enemies'. In fact, Rahul Gandhi has made a befitting attack on India's economy and has given many controversial comments.

