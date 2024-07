videoDetails

Mohan Bhagwat gives mesage of Unity while addressing Rishikesh

| Updated: Jul 04, 2024, 04:52 PM IST

Mohan Bhagwat on Unity: In Rishikesh, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat shared a big statement regarding India. Mohan Bhagwat gave a message of unity regarding the changing picture of Bhari. Along with this, Mohan Bhagwat said, 'Selfish people are trying to divide the country'.