Mohan Bhagwat makes controversial Remark over Ram Temple

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 02:38 PM IST
Politics over Ram temple seems to be intensifying. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has made a controversial statement over Ram temple. Know in detail what Mohan Bhagwat said in this report.

