Money laundering case: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra named in ED's chargesheet

|Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 05:36 PM IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's problems may increase in the case of money laundering. ED has taken major action in the land scam case. Let us tell you that ED has filed a charge sheet in the land scam case in Faridabad, Haryana. In this charge sheet, ED has written the name of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Know in detail in this report what ED has written in the charge sheet.

