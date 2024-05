videoDetails

'Money will be deposited into women's accounts gradually',says Rahul Gandhi

| Updated: May 26, 2024, 02:00 PM IST

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reiterated in the election rally in Nahan, Himachal Pradesh that if Congress government is formed then poor women will get Rs 8500 every month. Rahul Gandhi said that from July 5, money will be deposited into the accounts of crores of women