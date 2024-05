videoDetails

Monsoon Arrives In Kerala

Sonam | Updated: May 30, 2024, 06:04 PM IST

Monsoon Update: Monsoon has arrived in Kerala three days ago. In a few days, many parts of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka may receive rain. Many areas of Northeast including Assam, Manipur, Mizoram are facing rain and flood havoc. In such a situation, know when the monsoon will arrive in North India.