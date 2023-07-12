trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634334
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Monsoon mayhem: Yamuna River’s water level crosses danger mark

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
The water level in Yamuna River breached danger mark in the national capital on July 11. At 3 PM today, water level of River Yamuna recorded at 206.76 metres at Old Railway Bridge, flowing above the danger level. The highest flood level of the river in Delhi is 207.49 metres. As a precautionary measure, Railway and traffic movement on Old Railway Bridge has been stopped.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Monsoon fury: IMD issues red alert for Uttarakhand
play icon2:8
Monsoon fury: IMD issues red alert for Uttarakhand
BJP Leader Jairam Thakur visits Mandi, takes stock of damage caused due to heavy rain
play icon2:55
BJP Leader Jairam Thakur visits Mandi, takes stock of damage caused due to heavy rain
Prevention of Money Laundering Act has nothing to do with GST Law: Sanjay Malhotra
play icon1:37
Prevention of Money Laundering Act has nothing to do with GST Law: Sanjay Malhotra
Girl's body found in pieces near Geeta Colony flyover
play icon1:57
Girl's body found in pieces near Geeta Colony flyover
LIVE Darshan of Baba Amarnath
play icon7:23
LIVE Darshan of Baba Amarnath
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Monsoon fury: IMD issues red alert for Uttarakhand
play icon2:8
Monsoon fury: IMD issues red alert for Uttarakhand
BJP Leader Jairam Thakur visits Mandi, takes stock of damage caused due to heavy rain
play icon2:55
BJP Leader Jairam Thakur visits Mandi, takes stock of damage caused due to heavy rain
Prevention of Money Laundering Act has nothing to do with GST Law: Sanjay Malhotra
play icon1:37
Prevention of Money Laundering Act has nothing to do with GST Law: Sanjay Malhotra
Girl's body found in pieces near Geeta Colony flyover
play icon1:57
Girl's body found in pieces near Geeta Colony flyover
LIVE Darshan of Baba Amarnath
play icon7:23
LIVE Darshan of Baba Amarnath