Monsoon Rain: 27 People Saved In Himachal's Kinnaur By NDRF With ITBP, And Home Guard Personnel In Coordinated Operations

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 09:40 AM IST
NDRF conducted a joint rescue operation with ITBP and Home Guard personnel on July 12 and saved twenty-eight stranded trekkers and shepherds from Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh’s Kara area.
