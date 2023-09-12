trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2661448
Monu Manesar, accused in Nasir-Junaid murder case arrested!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 04:52 PM IST
Monu Manesar: Nuh police has detained Monu Manesar, accused of Nuh violence. It is being told that Monu was going to the market when the police detained him. It is being claimed that Rajasthan Police is in contact with Haryana Police.
