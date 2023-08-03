trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644099
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Monu Manesar makes huge remark on Nuh Violence

|Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 03:22 PM IST
Monu Manesar Interview: On the question of taking out the yatra, Monu Manesar said that Owaisi is a very big leader, in that video he says from every forum that I will do this, I will do that. Did someone throw stones at him? Have you ever pelted stones at their procession? Did Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad oppose them by pelting stones? never done. There is nothing like this in my video also. All I said was that we will go to the temples and asked people to come to the temples.

All Videos

play icon2:32
"Growing Discomfort In New Delhi" India To Ditch BRICS Summit, How Would It Affect The Geopolitics?
 Indian-American engineer was kicked out for talking with a dying relative in Hindi
play icon2:12
 Indian-American engineer was kicked out for talking with a dying relative in Hindi
Rapist Ismail Hajat gets death penalty for rape, murder of 20-month-old baby
play icon2:55
Rapist Ismail Hajat gets death penalty for rape, murder of 20-month-old baby
'Truth Will Come Out Soon' Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain Speaks on Gyanvapi Survery
play icon1:54
'Truth Will Come Out Soon' Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain Speaks on Gyanvapi Survery
Home Minister Amit Shah reverts on Delhi Service Bill In Lok Sabha
play icon5:34
Home Minister Amit Shah reverts on Delhi Service Bill In Lok Sabha

Trending Videos

play icon2:32
"Growing Discomfort In New Delhi" India To Ditch BRICS Summit, How Would It Affect The Geopolitics?
 Indian-American engineer was kicked out for talking with a dying relative in Hindi
play icon2:12
 Indian-American engineer was kicked out for talking with a dying relative in Hindi
Rapist Ismail Hajat gets death penalty for rape, murder of 20-month-old baby
play icon2:55
Rapist Ismail Hajat gets death penalty for rape, murder of 20-month-old baby
'Truth Will Come Out Soon' Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain Speaks on Gyanvapi Survery
play icon1:54
'Truth Will Come Out Soon' Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain Speaks on Gyanvapi Survery
Home Minister Amit Shah reverts on Delhi Service Bill In Lok Sabha
play icon5:34
Home Minister Amit Shah reverts on Delhi Service Bill In Lok Sabha
monu manesar interview,monu manesar on nuh violence,monu manesar nuh mewat,monu manesar nuh violence,monu manesar nuh video,Monu Manesar,monu manesar video,monu manesar bajrang dal,monu manesar viral video,monu manesar mewat,monu manesar interview on nuh violence,Haryana,Haryana Nuh Violence,haryana nuh violence reason,Bajrang Dal,bajrang dal shobha yatra 2023,Shobha Yatra,shobha yatra haryana,shobha yatra 2023,Mewat,mewat shobha yatra,Nuh Violence,