videoDetails

Monu Manesar makes huge remark on Nuh Violence

| Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 03:22 PM IST

Monu Manesar Interview: On the question of taking out the yatra, Monu Manesar said that Owaisi is a very big leader, in that video he says from every forum that I will do this, I will do that. Did someone throw stones at him? Have you ever pelted stones at their procession? Did Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad oppose them by pelting stones? never done. There is nothing like this in my video also. All I said was that we will go to the temples and asked people to come to the temples.