Moon is moving away from Earth, can this process cause trouble for the planet?

|Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 12:25 AM IST
Moon is moving away from Earth, can this process cause trouble for the planet? In a rare discovery, scientists have found that the Moon is slowly drifting away from the Earth. The Moon is the only natural satellite revolving around the Earth. Earlier, it was assumed that the Moon used to remain at a constant distance from Earth because of gravitational pull, but the new discovery has raised several questions about Moon. According to NASA, the Moon is slowly drifting away from Earth by 3.8 cm per year

