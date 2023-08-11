trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647481
Moradabad murder Breaking: BJP leader murdered in Moradabad, shot dead while walking in the park

|Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 06:52 AM IST
Moradabad murder Breaking: The incident of murder of a BJP leader has come to light in Moradabad, tell that while walking in the park outside the house, bike riding miscreants shot. Police has registered a case against the Asmoli block chief, a murder case has been registered against a total of four people.

