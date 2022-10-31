NewsVideos

Morbi bridge collapse: Death toll rises to 132, rescue operation underway

Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 05:20 PM IST
The death toll in the Morbi bridge collapse incident rose to 132. The bridge collapsed on the evening of October 30 at River Machchhu. The Army, Navy, Air Force, NDRF, and Fire Brigade are conducting the search operations at the incident site. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel along with state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi also visited the incident site. The injured patients are being taken to the Morbi Civil Hospital for treatment. PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah expressed their grief over the loss of lives.

