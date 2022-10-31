NewsVideos

Morbi bridge tragedy: Most of recovered bodies belong to children, women, elderly, says Mohanbhai Kundariya

Oct 31, 2022
Amid the ongoing rescue operation at River Machchhu where the Morbi bridge tragedy claimed the lives of more than 60 people in Gujarat, BJP leader Mohanbhai Kalyanji Kundariya on October 30 informed that among the recovered bodies, most of the bodies belong to children, women, and elderly. “More than 60 bodies recovered, of which more are of children, women and elderly. Rest have been rescued. NDRF rescue operation is underway. We're taking this matter very seriously, it's very saddening,” the BJP leader said.

