More than 1200 deaths so far in Israeli war

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 06:34 PM IST
The war between Israel and Hamas continues. Missiles are raining heavily from both sides. Meanwhile, Zee News correspondent Vishal Pandey from Israel's Tel Aviv airport said that rocket attacks are still going on in Israel. Along with this, Israel Defense Force is also deployed everywhere.
