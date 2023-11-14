trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2688062
NewsVideos
videoDetails

More than 5,000 Citizens Of Myanmar Migrated To Mizoram, After Myanmar Army's Bombing

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 08:45 PM IST
Over 5,000 Myanmar nationals have crossed over to neighbouring Mizoram in India following Monday's airstrike by the Myanmar army in its Chin state, said Lalbiakthanga Khiangte
Follow Us

All Videos

World Cup 2023: This Indian Pacer Will Take Most Wickets, Gautam Gambhir Predicts | Shami | Bumrah
Play Icon2:2
World Cup 2023: This Indian Pacer Will Take Most Wickets, Gautam Gambhir Predicts | Shami | Bumrah
Taal Thok Ke: 'Mini trial' of 2024 'Elections'?
Play Icon47:20
Taal Thok Ke: 'Mini trial' of 2024 'Elections'?
Foreign Minister Jaishankar on Britain tour
Play Icon3:40
Foreign Minister Jaishankar on Britain tour
Modi mega road show in Indore
Play Icon7:4
Modi mega road show in Indore
MP Election 2023: Deepak Chaurasia's big question to Congress Spokesperson
Play Icon8:48
MP Election 2023: Deepak Chaurasia's big question to Congress Spokesperson

Trending Videos

World Cup 2023: This Indian Pacer Will Take Most Wickets, Gautam Gambhir Predicts | Shami | Bumrah
play icon2:2
World Cup 2023: This Indian Pacer Will Take Most Wickets, Gautam Gambhir Predicts | Shami | Bumrah
Taal Thok Ke: 'Mini trial' of 2024 'Elections'?
play icon47:20
Taal Thok Ke: 'Mini trial' of 2024 'Elections'?
Foreign Minister Jaishankar on Britain tour
play icon3:40
Foreign Minister Jaishankar on Britain tour
Modi mega road show in Indore
play icon7:4
Modi mega road show in Indore
MP Election 2023: Deepak Chaurasia's big question to Congress Spokesperson
play icon8:48
MP Election 2023: Deepak Chaurasia's big question to Congress Spokesperson