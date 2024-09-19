Advertisement
More than 80 houses of Dalit community burnt in Bihar's Nawada

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 19, 2024, 10:28 AM IST
Terror of bullies has been seen in Nawada, Bihar. More than 80 houses of Dalit community have been burnt. Along with this, the miscreants have also fired indiscriminately.

