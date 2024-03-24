Advertisement
Moscow Terror Attack: Jaishankar calls Russian Foreign Minister,conveys India's Deepest Condolences

Sonam|Updated: Mar 24, 2024, 11:14 PM IST
Jaishankar on Moscow Terror Attack: Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar has expressed grief over the terrorist attack in Moscow and has also spoken to the Foreign Minister of Russia. The terrorist organization Islamic State of Syria and Iraq (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for the shooting and bomb explosion at the Crocus Concert Hall in Moscow. More than 140 people have died in this terrorist attack. After the attack, 11 terrorists were arrested with Tajikistan passports.

