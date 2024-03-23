Advertisement
Moscow Terror Attack: Over 93 Dead In Russia Terror Attack, 11 Terrorist Arrested

Mar 23, 2024
Moscow Terror Attack: Terrorist organization Islamic State of Syria and Iraq has claimed responsibility for the shooting and bomb explosion at the Crocus Concert Hall in Moscow on March 22, 2024. It is being told that at least 93 people have died in this terrorist attack in Moscow. Till now 11 terrorists have been detained. Tajikistan passports have been found with these terrorists. There is also news that these terrorists were caught during the search of the car.

